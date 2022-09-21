DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.73. DHI Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 181,332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

DHI Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 577.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

