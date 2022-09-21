DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.73. DHI Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 181,332 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 577.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
