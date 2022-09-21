Dev Protocol Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $326,441.48 and $939.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

