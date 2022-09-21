Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €23.70 ($24.18) and last traded at €23.50 ($23.98). Approximately 23,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.30 ($23.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $441.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.87.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

