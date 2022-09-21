Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXLG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 7,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
