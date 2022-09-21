Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Denbury by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Denbury Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DEN stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,498. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

