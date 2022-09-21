DeFiChain Market Cap Tops $426.01 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $426.01 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00125806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00861567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

