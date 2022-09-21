DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and $1.26 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00522599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00896585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,231,239,464 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.