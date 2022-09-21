DATA Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $442,554.68 and approximately $170,742.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DATA

DATA launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol.Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

