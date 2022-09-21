DAD Market Cap Reaches $17.06 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $495,253.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DAD

DAD’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.