CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $28.74

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.74, but opened at $29.61. CVR Energy shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 3,559 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.44.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.13%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

