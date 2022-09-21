Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

CPIX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

