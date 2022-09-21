Crypton (CRP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $201,994.00

Crypton (CRP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003851 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.17 million and $201,994.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,988,583 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypton is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.