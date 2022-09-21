CryptoBlades (SKILL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $742,550.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005868 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $948,817.91 and approximately $742,550.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004829 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000355 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030619 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,581 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

