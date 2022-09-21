Crust Shadow (CSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,320.13

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $648,320.13 and $8,211.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010556 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00063916 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

