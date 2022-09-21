Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.01. 11,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,928. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.89. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.