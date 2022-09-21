CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.14.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 221.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

