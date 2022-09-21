CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.43.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. 96,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,961. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -234.64 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

