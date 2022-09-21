Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 5,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,307. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

