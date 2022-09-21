Critical Review: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 8.39% 2.55% 0.29% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 18.60% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.62 $2.62 million $0.25 42.40 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.69 $13.81 million $1.91 15.13

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Seacoast Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

