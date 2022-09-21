Critical Analysis: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.21 $193.88 million $2.79 10.00 Virtus Investment Partners $979.23 million 1.39 $208.13 million $20.16 9.27

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StepStone Group. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.2% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. StepStone Group pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for StepStone Group and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $213.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 14.20% 10.08% 4.50% Virtus Investment Partners 15.97% 33.41% 7.31%

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

