Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.50

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Crest Nicholson Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.80 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.12. The stock has a market cap of £558.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,093.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson
In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($234,171.10).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.