Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.50

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.63) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.80 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.12. The stock has a market cap of £558.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1,093.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.