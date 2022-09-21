Credit Suisse Group Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 1,250

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,921.11.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 12,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

