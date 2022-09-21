Cream Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.83 or 0.00083367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $1.91 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

