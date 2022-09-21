Corsicana & Co. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Corsicana & Co. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.62. 19,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,599. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

