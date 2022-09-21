Corsicana & Co. Sells 935 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 216,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,953. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

