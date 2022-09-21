Corsicana & Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

