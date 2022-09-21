Corsicana & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

