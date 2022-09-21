Corp Loews Purchases 76,954 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

Loews Price Performance

L traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

