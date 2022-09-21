Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 313,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,943. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.84%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

