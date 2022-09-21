Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

