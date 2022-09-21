Copiosa Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.99 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Copiosa Coin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $145,000.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
