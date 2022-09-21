Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,372. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $281.87 and a one year high of $444.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average of $343.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.