Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 135,466 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.52.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a PE ratio of -105.20 and a beta of -0.39.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

