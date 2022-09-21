Convergence Price Tops $0.0008 (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $217,070.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convergence has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

