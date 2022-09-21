Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

CTSDF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

