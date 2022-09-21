Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 222.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $277.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $270.00 and a 52 week high of $432.19. The company has a market capitalization of $595.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

