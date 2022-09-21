Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $297,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516,690 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

NYSE:SLF opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

