Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 185.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.2 %

RHI stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

