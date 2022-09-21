Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $285,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 357.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

