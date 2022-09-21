Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
