Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,463 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

