Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,502 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after acquiring an additional 247,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

