Contrasting Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 63.36% 9.22% 9.13% Perpetua Resources N/A -26.69% -24.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 70.77%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.17%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 11.92 $754.89 million $1.63 19.46 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.47) -5.11

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

