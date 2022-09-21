Contrasting ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.03 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.08 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.55 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.22

This table compares ECMOHO and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECMOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECMOHO and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.66%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats ECMOHO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.