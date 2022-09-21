Contentos Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00060367 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007135 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010714 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005454 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064471 BTC.
About Contentos
Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,496,584 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.
Buying and Selling Contentos
