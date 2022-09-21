Contentos Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010714 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00064471 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,496,584 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

