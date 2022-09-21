Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 383,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI traded up 0.56 on Wednesday, reaching 51.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,429. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of 52.38 and a 200-day moving average of 51.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.