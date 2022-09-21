ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 537,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 45,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,516. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $992.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

