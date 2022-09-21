Comparing Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solo Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 394.79%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.09%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Solo Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 1.05 $10.69 million ($0.05) -89.60 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.27 $321.99 million $0.74 29.16

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands. Solo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Solo Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

