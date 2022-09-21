Comparing CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.96 $377.66 million ($8.23) -8.50 Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 5.47 -$90.87 million ($2.55) -1.12

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 7 9 0 2.56 Jounce Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.54%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 285.96%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -4,274.02% -27.40% -23.81% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -63.86% -56.03%

Volatility & Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

