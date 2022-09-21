CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0687 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CHP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $19,415.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,391.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00062274 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011070 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00064188 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

